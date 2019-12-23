Nora Fatehi Popularity Reaches New Peaks; The Actor Crosses 9 Million Mark On Instagram

Nora Fatehi has become one of the most followed celebrities on the internet. Since her debut in the Hindi film industry, she has been loved by fans. She got extremely popular for her song, Dilbar, which has made her the go-to person for dance numbers. Her impeccable dancing skills have brought her fame. Today she has got an additional milestone in her life. Read about it here.

Nora Fatehi crosses the 9 million mark

Today Nora Fatehi crossed the 9 million mark on her Instagram account. This all was thanks to her appearances in music videos like Pachtaoge where she was seen with Uri star Vicky Kaushal, and her International number Pepeta has also been crucial for her growth. To celebrate and thank her fans, Nora took to Instagram and shared a video of her flossing. Take a look at the video here.

She captioned the video by writing “9 MILLION followers got me like 🤡🤣🤩🤠🤡💃🏾💥🔥🔥☄️💫🌙☃️☃️❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳🥳🥳🥰🥰🥰😇😇”. In the video, she is wearing a black long jacket with fur on the collar. She is also wearing black tonsures that have crowns printed on them.

She will next be seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D. Apart from Nora Fatehi, actors like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and dancing master Prabhu Deva along with stars like Aparshakti Khurrana, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande also are the part of the movie. If we go by the trailer, we can see that at first Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will be pit against each other and, by the end of the movie, will get together for the greater good.

