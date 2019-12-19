Shraddha Kapoor And Nora Fatehi Struggle To Walk In Heels; Watch Video

Shraddha Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Street Dancer 3D. The film is set to hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020. The makers of the film have been amping up the anticipation by releasing the film’s posters. Just today, the stars unveiled the trailer of the film which has the fans going gaga over it. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva. Recently, a video went viral on the internet where Sraddha and Nora are seen bonding with each other. Nora is seen giving lessons to Shraddha on how to walk in heels.

As the trailer of Street Dancer 3D unveiled, the team sent fans into a frenzy by travelling across the city in an open double-decker bus. Shraddha and Nora were snapped on camera while walking towards the bus. In the video, Shraddha and Nora are seen trying to walk in their high heels. The two girls are holding each other’s hands as they are surrounded by the paparazzi. In the video, it looks like the two are struggling to walk. They are also held by other team members.

A lot of netizens reacted to the video. One of the social media users mentioned that they must be wearing very high heels and finding it difficult to walk.

About the movie

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is the story of a Punjabi boy, Sahej and his journey across the globe as he follows his passion for dancing. Street Dancer 3D is set to hit the screens on January 24, 2019.

