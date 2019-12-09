Nora Fatehi Reveals Her Dancing Inspiration In Bollywood And You Won't Be Surprised

Nora Fatehi is known to be a fantastic dancer. She has showed off her dance movies in various films like Stree, Satyamev Jayate, Bharat, Batla House and Marjavaan. She has many popular dance numbers to her name like O Saki Saki, Kamariya, Dilbar Dilbar. Nora was also seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in a popular single Pachtaoge which became popular in a very short span of time. Recently the 27-year-old actor has grabbed everyone's attention when she disclosed the Bollywood actor who is her inspiration for dancing.

Let me be your motivation.. give you innovation 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ympXe1JLFa — Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) November 28, 2019

Nora Fatehi is inspired by this actor's dancing

Nora Fatehi made an appearance on a show. The host asked her about her inspiration in Bollywood when it comes to dance. Nora without even thinking immediately said Hrithik Roshan's name and said that she has been hugely inspired by Hrithik Roshan' dancing. Nora also added further that she has been his greatest fan ever since she kickstarted her career in Bollywood.

In the conversation on the show, Nora also said that she believes that he is the best dancer in Bollywood. Nora also expressed her desire to work with Hrithik Roshan in a movie. She said that he hopes filmmakers will cast her alongside Hrithik Roshan in a dance movie. Nora also feels that the movie would be the most epic dance film the history of dance. Nora believes the movie would be a kind of film that would shatter all dance films as it would have romance, drama, comedy and also out-of-this-world dancing.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be seen in a dance movie Street Dancer. In the movie, she will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is directed by Remo D'Souza. Street Dancer is all scheduled to hit the screens on January 24 next year.

