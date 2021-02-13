Nora Fatehi Poses With A Horse In Instagram Post; Shares Her Lesson Of 'humility'

Celebrities on social media are known to often come up with rather witty and insightful messages in the captions for their posts; which is what Nora Fatehi has done in her latest Instagram post. In that post, she has shared a few pictures while posing with a horse along with a special message, where she has written about the noteworthy lesson that can be learnt from a horse. Have a look at the Instagram post with her lesson about ‘staying humble”.

Nora Fatehi’s lesson of ‘being humble’

Several posts on Nora Fatehi’s Instagram are filled with her own pictures. However, in her latest post, she has shared a couple of elegant pictures of herself with a horse. With her make up right on point, she has donned a designer outfit with an extravagant hat. She has penned an insightful message in the caption of the post, which describes the strength of a horse, along with the humility that it has.

She wrote in the caption, "The horse, with beauty unsurpassed, strength immeasurable and grace unlike any other, still remains humble enough to carry a man upon his back..... Stay humble guys". Her loyal fans soon started sending their praises and affection for her in the comments section of the post, complimenting her look in these pictures. Barely a couple of hours after the post went live, it already received nearly a million likes on Instagram.

Nora Fatehi has been a popular name in the Hindi film industry in recent times, having performed in a number of hit Bollywood dance numbers. She had made special appearances in several songs before finally getting massive success in Dilbar, a song from the film Satyamev Jayate. Since the last few years, she has also landed a few brief roles in a number of popular films, including Batla House, Street Dancer 3D and more. She will be next seen in the movie Bhuj.

