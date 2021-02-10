After Nora Fatehi Called Guru Randhawa 'babu', Fans Ask What's Cooking Between Her & Aadil

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa, who shared the screen space in the music video of the latter's peppy track Naach Meri Rani, had recently sparked relationship rumours after Nora wrote, "Thank u babu" in the comment section of Guru's birthday wish for her on February 6. Now, popular choreographer-dancer Adil Khan has shared a mushy photograph with the Street Dancer 3D actor on his Instagram handle, hinting at something special coming out on "Valentine's Week". Thus, fans are now wondering what's cooking between Adil and Nora as they collaborate for a "Valentine's Week" special.

Nora Fatehi's latest photo with Adil Khan excites netizens

Nora Fatehi and Adil Khan created quite a lot of buzz on social media after they announced collaborating for a "Valentine's Week" special video. On Tuesday, i.e. February 4, the dancer-choreographer took to his Instagram handle to hike fans' excitement about their upcoming collaboration by sharing a photo with Nora, In the picture, they posed for the camera in front of a giant heart-shaped structure filled with red balloons and rose petals carpeted on the floor.

While Nora looked like a million bucks in a white dress with nude stilettos as she posed with a poker face for the camera, Adil sported a blue dark-blue shirt over light-blue pants and black shoes as he gazed at her in smitten. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "What’s cooking between us?? Love or Betrayal??? Find out, in this Valentine’s Week, with/ @norafatehi. Video out soon".

Check out Adil Khan's Instagram post below:

With his cryptic caption about "Love or Betrayal", ardent fans of the actor and dancer expressed their excitement in the comment section of his post and took a guess about what their upcoming video would be based on. Although the internet was divided into two groups about the upcoming video's concept, fans are pumped for the release of their upcoming video. Take a look:

While fans are elated to find out what's cooking between Nora and Adil, the former recently took the internet by surprise with her comment on Guru Randhawa's birthday wish for her. On February 6, 2021, the Dilbar fame turned 29 and thus, the Punjabi singer penned a sweet note for her on Instagram. Thus, Nora commented on his post writing "Thank u babu", which led to speculations about their togetherness among fans on social media.

Have a look:

