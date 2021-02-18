Raveena Tandon On How Upcoming 'KGF 2' Will Be Her Second Kannada Film In 22 Years

Raveena Tandon is all set to make her comeback to the big screen after being away for more than 3 years, in the upcoming Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 2. Raveena Tandon's last lead role was in the 2017 romantic drama film Shab. However, the actress has recently revealed that KGF 2 will be her second Kannada film since the actress starred in the film Upendra which was about 22 years ago.

Raveen Tandon, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, spoke about her upcoming film. She spoke about how this will be her second film since starring in the "cult film" Upendra. She also mentioned how she had signed another film earlier with actor and filmmaker Ravichandran but it didn't work out. As KGF 2 is set for release, Tandon also spoke about her character in the first part.

Raveena mentioned how she was set to be seen in part one of the film as well but she wasn't sure as the story of the two films and her character in it hadn't been "developed fully". She added how if she did the first part and the character did not turn out well in part 2 then she wouldn't have wanted to do it. The makers in the first part of the film used Tandon's 'body double' and left the decision to her, according to the actress. She also mentioned that once she saw the first one when it was complete, she was extremely happy and thought it was phenomenal and "new age cinema".

More about Raveena Tandon's Kannada film

Raveena Tandon's Kannada film is set for release this year, however, the actress has worked in Telugu and Tamil films before. When speaking about how she dealt with languages, she revealed how she wasn't fluent but had help and it worked out fine. She also spoke about how she had to "mug up" scenes and practice like giving an exam and how it was just as stressful. She stated how she eventually got a hang of Tamil and Telugu and was slowly getting there with Kannada, but Malayalam being closer to Sanskrit was tough.

KGF 2 cast and more

The KGF 2 cast includes Kannada superstar Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon who will all-star in lead roles. The film will also include actors like Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, Rao Ramesh, T. S. Nagabharana, Archana Jois, Ramachandra Raju and Vasishta N. Simha.

The KGF 2 release date is set for July 16, 2021. The teaser of the film was recently released on Feb 13 and has already received over 1 million views on Youtube. You can check out the teaser for KGF 2 below.

