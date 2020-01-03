Nora Fatehi's Scintillating Moves Papped At The Mumbai Airport; Watch Video

From traumatic film auditions to chartbuster dance numbers, Nora Fatehi has come a long way. She, who made her acting debut with Kamal Sadanah's Roar: Tigers Of The Sunderbans, has reportedly traversed through loads of struggles and rejections to bag a prominent role in Remo D' Souza's Street Dancer 3D. A passionate dancer, Nora has been in the news ever since Street Dancer 3D's 'Garmi Song' came out. Dancing to the tunes of Badshah, along with Varun Dhawan, Nora has won may hearts. She was recently spotted shaking a leg with a media personnel on the 'Garmi Song'. Here is all you need to know.

Nora Fatehi shakes a leg on Garmi Song

Nora Fatehi was recently spotted performing the hook step of her song- 'Garmi Song' from her upcoming movie, Street Dancer 3D. Dressed in a pink tee-shirt and matching track pants, the actor looked uber cool. Catch the glimpses of Nora Fatehi's dance moves at the Mumbai International Airport.

The song composed by Badshah is from an upcoming dance film titled Street Dancer 3D. The upcoming movie, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Dheva and Nora Fatehi in the lead is the third film in the popular dance franchise, ABCD. The upcoming movie that is slated to hit the marquee on January 24, 2020 also features Punit Phatak, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande in pivotal roles.

