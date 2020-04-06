Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone & Other Bollywood Stars Who Shot To Fame With Bigg Boss

One of the most controversial television reality shows Bigg Boss has received a lot of love from all over India. Some of the most prominent stars, after completing the show, even found their place in Bollywood. From Nora Fatehi to Sana Khan and others, there is an array of celebs who started it from the show and made a mark in the industry. Here is the list of a few.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi rose to fame with Bigg Boss in season 9. She showcased her belly dance performance on one of the episodes of the show that won the hearts of the masses. Post her exit from the house, the dancer received back to back offers to perform in the movie songs.

Sunny Leone

The Canadian star received the straight-ticket in Bollywood after she entered the Bigg Boss house in season 6. Her stint on the show earned a humongous fan base across the nation. After the season ended that year, the star got many film-offers.

Sana Khan

Sana Khan, who had appeared in Bigg Boss 9, grabbed many eyeballs with her stint on the show. After she had entertained her fans on the show, the actor received the prominent role in Salman Khan movie Jai Ho. It seems that her stay in the Bigg Boss house has really helped the model-turned-actor.

Amit Sadh

The actor, who has starred in a lot of Bollywood movies was also a part of one of the seasons of Bigg Boss. Sadh was part of Bigg Boss season 1 and went on to garner huge fame post that. Amit Sadh participated in the first season but didn't manage to win the show. However, he bagged a lot of Bollywood movies after the show. Amit has starred in a slew of movies like Kai Po Che, Sultan, Super 30 among others.

