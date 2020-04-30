Nora Fatehi Reveals Why She Has Not Found 'Dilbar' Yet In Rib-tickling Video | Watch

Bollywood celebrities have been regularly posting funny videos amid quarantine. Join the bandwagon, Street Dancer 3D actor Nora Fatehi recently made her debut on TikTok and her video is now going viral on the internet. In the video, she revealed the reason why she is still single. Read on to know more.

Nora Fatehi looked gorgeous in the video, as the actor opted for an all-black look. In the video, she lip-synced a hilarious dialogue and unveiled the possible reason why she is still single. While thinking about the same, Nora concluded that maybe no one can handle her personality. The swag and style of Nora in the video is grabbing the attention of her fans on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Seems like the 28-year-old actor is in the mood to give some good laugh to fans and internet users amid the nationwide lockdown. A few days back, a video of her took the internet by storm, in which she is seen entertaining fans while having a funny conversation with her utensils. Nora Fatehi can be seen blaming her sink-filled utensils ‘staring’ at her.

Talking about the professional front, she will be next seen with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in the much-anticipated biographical film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a story about 300 Gujarati women who helped the Indian Airforce during Bangladesh and Pakistan War. The film will also feature Sonakshi Sinha in the lead cast among many others.

