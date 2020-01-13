Nora Fatehi In Blue Co-ords And White Stilettos Will Make You Feel The 'Garmi', See Pic

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi is all geared up for the release of her upcoming dance flick Street Dancer 3D. She is currently touring for the movie promotions. Nora Fatehi's latest release, The Garmi Song from the movie Street Dancer 3D has been the talk of the town. The actor is featured in the song alongside Varun Dhawan. The Garmi Song has been widely loved by fans and also broke many records in just 24 hours of its release.

Apart from her amazing dance moves, Nora Fatehi is also a popular Instagram sensation. She recently clocked 9.8 million followers on Instagram. Have a look at Nora Fatehi's latest Instagram picture.

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan spotted at airport post-movie promotions

Nora Fatehi's trendy blue co-ords

The Saaki Saaki dancer recently bombarded her Instagram profile feed with a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot. She flattered the fans posing in a stunning and trendy blue coloured co-ords. Co-ords is usually a term for a two-piece matching outfit.

Nora Fatehi went for an oversized blazer jacket with a white crop top inner. Below the blazer, she opted for blue coloured loose pants. Nora also added a pair of white stiletto heels to complete her blue co-ord look. Talking about her accessories on the outfit, Nora wore big round earrings and a multi-chain necklace. Have a look at her pictures.

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi wonders if she can stab someone with her 'Garmi' stilletos, watch video

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan shares new promo of 'Street Dancer 3D', Nora Fatehi's reaction is unmissable

About Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Remo D'Souza. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on January 24 next year. Street Dancer 3D is based on India Pakistan rivalry in a dance battle. Check out the trailer.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan Gets A Hearty Welcome By Kids In Jodhpur Ahead Of 'Street Dancer 3D', Watch

Promo Image Credits: Instagram - Nora Fatehi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.