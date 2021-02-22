Where Was 'Tribes Of Europa' Filmed? All About The German Sci-fi Series On Netflix

The German sci-fi series called Tribes of Europa is currently gaining a lot of attention from sci-fi watchers. The series is helmed by Philip Koch and Florian Baxmeyer and was released on February 19, 2021. The official description of the show on Netflix reads, “In post-apocalyptic Europe, amid wars among microstates, three siblings fight for survival as a greater threat looms over the continent.” The series is set in the year 2074 and revolves around the story of a dystopian world ruled by unruly and barbaric tribes seeking supernatural powers. Read on to know where was Tribes of Europa filmed.

Where was Tribes of Europa filmed?

Tribes of Europa filming locations entirely comprises locales in the Czech Republic as reported in The Prague Reporter. According to IMDb, the locations also include Croatia and Prague. Tribes of Europa shooting locations also include Rolava, where the military prison camp scene was shot. Locations like Mladá Boleslav jail, Stvolínky, and Poldi ironworks in Kladno and Vrané and Vltavou town in Prague, were also used during the filming of the series.

Petrova Gora, Croatia

This location was used for filming the Crimson base.

Barrandov Studios, Prague, Czech Republic

As reported in praguereporter.com, many shots were filmed at Barrandov Studios, Prague, Czech Republic.

Prague’s Výstaviště Exhibition Grounds, Výstaviště Praha

Rolava

Tribes of Europa season 1 is set in 2074, where three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after global catastrophe hints about upcoming danger. All the European nations have shown to form tribal micro-states that compete for dominance over the other states. The three leads get caught up in the conflict when they come into possession of a mysterious cube.

In the post-apocalyptic world, new and smaller micro-states have formed across Europe. These micro-states, known as “Tribes” have a culture of their own. The series introduces its audiences to the peaceful tribe of Origines at the beginning who live in hiding. The Crows on the other hand are a barbaric tribe, and the Crimsons are a military force. Tribes of Europa's IMDb rating is currently a 6.6/10. While the Rotten Tomatoes rating of the series stands at 79 per cent. Apart from this, 72 per cent of Google users have also voted in favour of this Netflix show.

