What Time Does 'Pele' Release On Netflix? Here's All About The New Documentary Show

The Brazilian former professional football star Pele is loved by many football fans across the globe. Football lovers across the globe would be delighted to know that Netflix is all set to release a brand new documentary based on the life and illustrious career of Pele. The documentary is titled Pele and will look inside the life of the veteran football star. Helmed by David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas, Pele on Netflix has been executively produced by Kevin Macdonald. Find out what time does Pele release on Netflix?

What time does Pele release on Netflix?

Pele release date is set to be on February 23. Like all Netflix shows Pele release time on Netflix is at 12 AM PST on Friday, which is 3:00 AM ET. Audiences in the United Kingdom will be able to watch it at 8:00 AM BST, while Pele release time for Indian viewers will be 12:30 PM IST. Australian viewers will be able to binge-watch the episodes of the show starting 5:00 PM AEST.

The greatest? PELÉ, a Netflix original documentary, coming 23 February. ðŸ’›ðŸ’šðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/FFGEXCTskv — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 4, 2021

Despite the fact that all Netflix shows and films release more or less at the same time, fans must still note that these timings are subject to change. A report in What’s on Netflix reveals that Netflix usually releases its new titles at 12:00 AM PT because the traffic on the website is usually less at this time and hence all the episodes can be uploaded swiftly. Here's more about the new show.

More about Pele on Netflix

According to its trailer, Pele is also set to include exclusive interviews with the legend himself. The 80-year-old football star will be seen speaking about his glittering career with both Santos and the Brazil national teams. There are also discussions involving journalists and figures from the sports industry on Pele's immeasurable influence on the sport. Moreover, it will also have archived, never-before-seen interviews with his former team-mates Mario Zagallo and Jairzinho.

How to watch the Pele documentary?

The Pele documentary will be available to watch solely on Netflix. In order to set up an account, go to netlix.com and follow the instructions or do so via the app. In the UK, monthly Netflix subscription prices range from £5.99 (basic) to £8.99 (standard) to £11.99 (premium). While in the U.S., a monthly Netflix subscription will cost from $8.99 (basic) to $12.99 (standard) to $15.99 (premium).

Source: Still from Pele (YouTube/Netflix trailer)

