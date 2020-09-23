Nora Fatehi And Terence Lewis Performs Moroccan Cultural Dance In New Promo; WATCH

Nora Fatehi is well-known for her stunning dance moves. She can recently be seen as a special judge on India’s Best Dancer. In the latest video from the sets, it appears that she will be shaking legs with judge Terence Lewis in the upcoming episodes.

Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis on India’s Best Dancer

In a recent promo for upcoming India’s Best Dancer episode, Nora Fatehi is seen tapping feet with Terence Lewis. The two judges can be seen performing Reggada dance form. It is a musical genre and traditional dance from the Easter Rif and Oriental region in Morocco. Both are seen holding sticks in their hands as they perform, while Nora is dancing barefoot. Check out Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis’ promo video below.

Terence Lewis also shared the promo video on his Instagram story. He has more than one million followers on the social media platform. The artists wrote that he is learning the Moroccan culture dance from Nora Fatehi. Take a look at his story below.

Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis previously did a romantic number together on India’s Best Dancer stage. They performed on popular classic song Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. It is from 1974 film Ajanabee, featuring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman. Their chemistry and dance moves amazed the viewers. It was choreographed by judge Geeta Kapoor. See a glimpse of their dazzling performance in the view below shared by Terence’s fans.

Nora Fatehi recently joined India’s Best Dancer as a special judge on India. She is filling in for Malaika Arora, who has tested COVID-19 positive a few weeks ago. Earlier, Remo D’Souza took Malaika’s seat in the third week. Nora will continue to be guest judge until Malaika’s returns.

Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora are the main judges of India’s Best Dancer. The show is hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. It started in late February 2020, and shooting was halted due to coronavirus pandemic. Now, after a long hiatus of around five months, it has resumed filming. New episodes are airing from July 18, 2020.

Promo Image Source: terencelewisworld Instagram

