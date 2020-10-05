Nora Fatehi Bids Adieu To 'India’s Best Dancer' With Shoutout For ‘queen' Malaika Arora

On October 3, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi took to her social media handle and bid a farewell to the dance reality show while penning an emotional note for Malaika Arora. Interestingly, Nora concluded her tenure as an interim judge on the show on October 4. Along with a brief note, Nora also shared a couple of pictures, featuring her along with Malaika Arora on the sets of India's Best Dancer.

The emotional note of Nora for Malaika read, "Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled!". She further added, "We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!". Scroll down to take a look at Nora Fatehi's recent Instagram post.

Nora's note for Malaika

Interestingly, within a day, the post managed to receive more than 1M double-taps from Fatehi's 17.2M Instagram followers; and is still counting. Many of her fans and Instagram followers flooded the comments section with heart-eye and fire emoticons. On the other side, a few fans requested Nora to continue with the show while a few stated that they will miss watching her on the show. Meanwhile, India's Best Dancer judge Geeta Kapur also showered love on Nora as she left a few red-heart emoticons.

The Street Dancer actor joined the judges' panel of India's Best Dancer after Malaika Arora was tested COVID-19 positive earlier in September. Malaika was kept in home quarantine for 14 days. After recovering from corona, in a post, Malaika wrote, “‘Out and about’...M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort.”

