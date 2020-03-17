Nora Fatehi Shares Meme About Using Hand Sanitiser Amid COVID-19; See It Here

Nora Fatehi is currently one of the most popular names in Bollywood. Several stars have shown their concern for the current coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Nora is seen doing the same but with a touch of humour. Read to know more.

Nora Fatehi’s meme on using hand sanitiser amid COVID-19

Nora Fatehi has more than 11 million followers on her social media handle on Instagram. She has been quite active on the platform. Nora was recently seen spreading awareness on using hand sanitiser to fight against coronavirus.

Nora Fatehi shared a meme on her Instagram story. The picture was from the 1992 Disney’s animated fantasy film, Aladdin. In it, Aladdin was asking Jasmine to take his hand, while Jasmine is standing with a hand sanitizer. Nora wrote don’t do it on the picture, take a look at it.

However, Nora Fatehi is not the only one who has shared Coronavirus information with a touch of humour. Earlier Kangana Ranaut and Kajol did the same. The two shared a still from their films and advised everyone to stay safe and healthy.

Kangana Ranaut shared a still from her popular film Fashion, in which she is seen wearing a mask and has a sanitizer in her hand. On the other hand, Kajol shared the iconic climax train sequence picture from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. In it, Raj was seen asking for Simran’s hand, while she is given him a hand sanitizer.

COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic has affected Bollywood along with widespread across the globe. Many movies have been pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak. Theatres in different states are being shut down by the government as a precaution mentioned. Production and filming of many movies have been put on a halt until March 31, 2020.

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was among the most awaited films of the year which has now been postponed. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has also been moved ahead due to COVID-19. However, Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others released in theatres on March 13, 2020. But the film is falling short at the box office, as per reports.

