Priyanka Chopra Jonas Twins With Her Pet Dog Diana, Says 'White Tiger And Her Cub'

On Monday night, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself with her pet dog, Diana. While the former wore a white tiger printed coat, the dog also wore a similar patterned jacket. Priyanka Chopra's dog sat down on the floor while she was getting clicked. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "A white tiger and her cub @diariesofdiana #TheWhiteTiger."

PeeCee glammed up her look with cat-eyed framed sunglasses and wore a nude lip shade. As soon as her stylish photo was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "So stunning," whereas another fan wrote, "Priyanka you define glamour and you are the epitome of royalty. Awesome." Not only fans but celebs like Preity Zinta, Karishma Tanna, Anusha Dandekar, and many others complimented her look.

Priyanka twins with Diana

Recently, Priyanka took a trip down memory lane and posted throwback photos from the time when she walked the Cannes red carpet in 2019. She revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction a few minutes before she had to walk the carpet. She wrote that she was just freaking out on the inside even though she looked all chill on the outside as the delicate zipper to her vintage Roberto Cavalli dress broke and her team had to zip it up minutes before she had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes. Not only this, but she also gave a sneak peek into her memoir, Unfinished.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the movie, We Can Be Heroes and is now basking in the success of her recently released movie, The White Tiger, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film follows the story of an ambitious driver, Adarsh Gourav, of a rich Indian couple. The movie is based on the bestselling novel by Aravind Adiga and is directed and written by Ramin Bahrani. She is now gearing up for another outing, Sheela, directed by Barry Levinson, an Amazon Series titled Citadel and The Matrix 4. She already kick-started the shooting for Citadel recently.

