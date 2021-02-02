Sunny Leone Asks Netizens A Tasty Question About Photos Of Her 'Yummy' Printed Pyjamas

Sunny Leone recently turned muse for the clothing and accessories brand 'Bellofox' to promote their 'Yummy' pyjama set. Earlier on Tuesday, the Ek Paheli Leela actor shared two photographs of herself sporting black nightwear with emoji of food items such as burgers, doughnuts, pastries, pizzas and more, printed all over it. Along with flaunting the pictures of herself sporting the quirky pyjama set on Instagram, Sunny asked fans about their 'favourite food' from her pyjamas.

Sunny Leone's photos in 'Yummy' pyjamas are all things cute

On Tuesday, i.e. February 2, 2021, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone took over social media with her 'comfy' pictures and fans couldn't stop gushing over them. The Ragini MMS 2 actor took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of photographs to flaunt her quirky printed pyjamas and they caught netizens' attention on social media in no time. In the pictures shared by her, Sunny is seen posing in printed black pyjamas with a matching hairband as she flashed her beaming smile at the camera.

In addition to boasting about her quirky pyjama set, which comprised multiple food emoji, the owner of StarStruck Cosmetics also flaunted her no-makeup look in photographs. Along with posting them on her Instagram handle, the 39-year-old was all praise about her outfit as she captioned the post gushing, "Yummy!!". She added, "What's your fav food from my super comfy pyjamas by @bellofox? (sic)".

In no time from posting, Sunny Leone's photos went viral on Instagram. Within two hours, her IG post garnered over a whopping 300k likes and more than 2000 comments. Ardent fans of the actor-model slid into the comment section of her post to shower her with heaps of compliments. Check out some reactions by netizens below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Bollywood projects, Sunny Leone is all set to carve a niche for herself in regional cinema as well. She will next be seen playing the titular role in the Tamil historical drama titled Veeramadevi. In addition to that, Sunny will also mark her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the upcoming Santhosh Nair directorial, Rangeela.

