Nora Fatehi Shares Poetic Post On Instagram, Fans In Love With Her New Look

One of Bollywood's most popular dancers, Nora Fatehi shared a poetic post on her Instagram. Recently, Nora Fatehi's latest song Chhor Denge under the banner of T-Series was released. Nora Fatehi's Chhor Denge song also featured in Ehan Bhat. The song is sung by Parampara Tandon. The music video is directed by Sachet Tandon.

Nora Fatehi shares a poetic post

Nora Fatehi's Chhor Denge was released on YouTube yesterday. Since yesterday the song has been trending on #1 on YouTube and has crossed over 25 million views in just a day. The song has also gained 1.1 million likes on Youtube. Fans are loving the song and Nora's look in the music video of the song. Nora shared new photos on Instagram in the costume from the music video.. She even added the poetic lyrics of the song in the caption of her post. Check out the photo from Nora Fatehi's Instagram below:

Nora Fatehi's Instagram is filled with love and admiration since her song Chhor Denge got released. Nora Fatehi's Chhor Denge has become a huge hit in just a short span of time. Her new stills from the music video also went viral. It has garnered over 8 lakh likes on Instagram and more than 4K comments on Instagram. Fans are loving her new look in the song, check out the reaction of fans and followers below:

Nora Fatehi has become a very popular Youtuber within a short amount of time. Her other songs were also a huge hit and have crossed over five hundred million as well as one billion views on Youtube. She has over 22 million followers on Instagram. Nora Fatehi is highly active on social media and shares all her life updates on her account. She was a part of some reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. She is currently working with Ajay Devgan and Sonakshi Sinha for a film called Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film is slated for a direct release on Disney+Hotstar. The film is centered around the squadron leader of IAF who reconstructed the base of IAF with 300 women from a local village.

Image Credits- @norafatehi Instagram

