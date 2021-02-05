Where Was 'The Little Things' Filmed? Read About Locations Of Warner Bros' Latest Thriller

2021 gave us a huge surprise in the form of Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto collaborating together for the crime thriller 'The Little Things'. Although a supporting role, Jared Leto has bagged numerous nominations at award functions including Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his powerful performance. The movie was released theatrically and on HBO Max simultaneously on January 29, 2021. Shortly after, the movie became the platform's most-watched item in its debut weekend itself.

Just like any Warner Bros project, 'The Little Things' was set in a dark rustic city that lathered in black and blue hues. If you're one to take notice and are wondering how and where the film was made, read more.

Also Read - Where To Watch 'The Little Things'; Here Are Details About This Denzel Washington Thriller

Also Read - 'The Little Things' Star Jared Leto Opens Up About Why He Took Up The Role Of A Villain

Where was The Little Things filmed?

According to The Sun, The Little Things was primarily filmed in and around California. Since the movie depicts the 1990s, the sets had to be artificially modified to resemble the past. The makers of the film specifically chose Los Angeles and Santa Clarita as their prime locations for filming. Although both are known to be the prime buoyant and bustling locales of the state, the movie intentionally used them to project a more gloomy and dingy side of the country.

The Little Things revolves around the life of Deputy Sherrif Joe "Deke" Deacon (Denzel Washington), who is assigned to join forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) to search for the serial killer haunting Los Angeles. As they dive deeper into the mission, the duo comes across Albert Sparma (Jared Leto) a possible suspect with whom the movie's cat-and-mouse sequence picks up. Before you know it, Deke's dark past and disturbing secrets come to haunt back that can possibly hamper the case at hand. Though the movie opened to mixed reviews, critics couldn't stop praising the performances of the three established actors. The atmosphere that the movie created and submerged itself into definitely served as its selling point, as critics and fans alike praised it greatly.

Watch the trailer here -

Also Read - If You Loved 'The Little Things', Here Are Other Gripping Crime Thrillers You Must Watch

Also Read - Netflix's February 2021 Lineup: List Of All New Movies & TV Shows

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.