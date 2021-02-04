Chhor Denge: Nora Fatehi's 'dance Moves' And 'intense Expressions' Leave Netizens Gushing

After teasing the release of Nora Fatehi's highly-anticipated music video Chhor Denge, sung by Parampara Tandon, on social media, T-Series finally dropped the music video on YouTube on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, i.e. February 4, 2021, Nora Fatehi's 'Chhor Denge' released on the video-sharing platform and was quick to go viral on social media, leaving netizens awestruck. Like every other music video starring the Street Dancer 3D actor, the music video of the latest heartwarming melody also got a big thumbs up from the masses.

Chhor Denge song reactions by netizens are all things positive

After days of anticipation, the Nora Fatehi starrer Chhor Denge was dropped on YouTube on Thursday and ardent fans of the dancer-actor cannot stop gushing over it. The song is sung by Parampara Tandon of the music composer and lyricist duo, Sachet–Parampara. In addition to that, the music of the revenge song has also been composed by Sachet–Parampara while its heartfelt lyrics are penned by Yogesh Dubey. For the unversed, the renowned duo is well-known for their work in Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji.

Alongside Nora Fatehi, Chhor Denge YouTube also stars actor-model Ehan Bhat and it has been directed by Arvindr Khaira. The music video of the emotional track showcases a tale of vengeance and boasts of exceptional dance moves by the Dilbar fame. In no time from its release on YouTube, Chhor Denge caught netizens' attention on social media and its stunning music video has won netizens' hearts already.

Within three hours from its release, it garnered over a whopping 3 million views and more than 400k likes on YT alone. Nora Fatehi's dance moves and intense expressions in the music video were also showered with heaps of praise by over 24k viewers in the comment section of the video. Furthermore, ardent fans were also all-praise about Chhor Denge on Twitter. While one user tweeted writing, "#NoraFatehi #ChhorDenge is amazing & her performance is getting to next level. Hope to see her more in Web series & movies", another wrote, "#ChhorDenge @souravkeys You are Backbone Of this Beautiful Track. Keep Up The good my Brother."

Check out some more reactions by Twitterati below:

When parampara Tandon says :



Na yakeen kisi pe bhi

Tum kabhi kar paoge

Kuchh is tarah se tumko

Dil hi dil mein tod denge



Ho mann bhar gaya hai jo humse

Saare rishte tod denge

Jis din aadat banenge

Usi din hi chhor denge



I felt that ❤️💯 — reshma (@blessed_reshma) February 4, 2021

Finally the wait is over... ❤️

Deadly combination of love and revenge.

NORA IS LOB 💗

बदला लेना कोई #NoraFatehi से सीखे...@TSeries #ChhorDenge pic.twitter.com/hbaY7ApH0B — Yashovardhan Singh (@its_yasho) February 4, 2021

#ChhorDenge song is 🔥👌🏻



Nora Fatehi is a slayer 🔥😍 — Malvika🌼 (@Fancy_Glitch) February 4, 2021

