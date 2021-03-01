Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Black Bikini As She Shares Videos Of Her Sunday On The Beach

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram on February 28, 2021, to show how she has spent her Sunday on the beach. The actor, dancer and singer shared clips of herself just enjoying some quality time alone with songs, the sun and the sand surrounding her. The two clips are very short, yet they give an insight into how she chose to spend the day. She ditched a caption for her Instagram story but shared a Punjabi song that she seems to be vibing to in her second clip.

Also read: Nora Fatehi Poses With A Horse In Instagram Post; Shares Her Lesson Of 'humility'

Nora Fatehi shares glimpse of her sunny Sunday

Nora Fatehi has chosen to wear a black bikini for her day out on the beach and her bikini top is a plain black tube-style top. The ‘Performer of the Year’ award recipient has chosen to go the minimalistic way with a simple bikini, almost no makeup and her hair in loose waves. The first clip on Nora Fatehi’s Instagram story is a boomerang that shows the dancer scrunching up her hair as she gazes into her camera. The panned-out view of the beach and the waves can be seen in the background of Nora Fatehi’s video. The beach looks isolated with no people as far as the camera lens can see.

Also read: Nora Fatehi Reveals 'easiest Way' For Women To Find Out If A Man Is Cheating On Them

The second video on Nora Fatehi’s Instagram is slightly longer than the previous one and shows that she has gone closer to the water and seems to be sitting on the edge of the water where it is shallow. She pans the camera to capture the water around her and also seems to be moving to the rhythm of the song and the waves. She smiles into the camera when it reaches her but quickly turns the lens to her surrounding.

Also read: Nora Fatehi Says She Wants To 'make History In Bollywood' In 'real, Unfiltered' Interview

One of Nora Fatehi's photos, recently, showed her posing with her Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award. Nora Fatehi received the award for the Best Performer of the Year for her contribution to the entertainment industry. Fatehi said that she was thankful for the honour that she had received and for having her work be recognised.

She said that all the difficulties she had faced and the effort she had put in had proved to be worth it as she held that award in her hand. She also thanked her fans for their unfaltering support and love and asked them to continue showering their love for her. She said that this year would mark the start of her career as a performance-driven actor and by next year, she would take the Best Actress award too. Nora Fatehi chose to sport a traditional look as she received the award.

Also read: Nora Fatehi Believes In Uplifting People, Says 'I Want People To Remember Me Like That'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.