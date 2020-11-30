Nora Fatehi Says She Wants To Go 'back To The Beach', Check Out Her Post

The O Saki Saki dancer, Nora Fatehi recently took to her Instagram and shared a throwback photo from her beach vacation. The actor-dancer is very active on Instagram and has a massive fan following of 20 million. Nora Fatehi's Instagram is famous for her dance mini clips which often make their rounds at the headlines. She recently posted a picture and proved she's a beach baby, see her post here.

Nora Fatehi's Instagram post

The popular belly dancer Nora Fatehi was dancing through her vacation in October. She posted a few dance videos on her Instagram handle and a picture of herself in a blue and white printed beachwear. Nora took to her Instagram today and posted another picture from that vacation as a throwback and proclaimed her desire to go back to the beach.

The actor's post crossed over 1.3 million likes in just a few hours. Nora also said she belongs to the beach in her caption and said she wishes to go back. See the post here.

In her previous post, when she posted a similar picture in the same outfit on October 8 she said something on similar lines. Nora captioned her post writing a short and sweet poem, " Tropical the island breeze - All the nature wild and free - This is where i long to be - La isla bonita". This really does prove that Nora loves the beach a little too much.

This picture has over 2.9 million likes and a comment from a popular international music artist. The Taki Taki musician, DJ Snake left four stars on Nora's post. See her post and the comment here.

Nora Fatehi's photos and dance videos instantaneously become hits, she has created a niche for herself with her talent. She was recently seen playing a titular role in Street Dancer 3D along with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan which released in January 2020. She has been seen in a number of films performing amazing dance numbers such as Dilbar Dilbar in Satyamev Jayate, O Saki Saki in Batla House and Ek Toh Kum Zindagani in Marjaavaan among other performances.

Apart from Bollywood, she has been seen in various Punjabi music videos as well. She was initially seen in Harrdy Sandhu's song Naah which released in 2017 and was very recently seen in Guru Randhawa's Naach Meri Rani music video which released this year.

IMAGE CREDITS: @norafatehi IG

