'Torbaaz' Review: Sanjay Dutt Starrer Receive Positive Responses, Called A 'story Of Hope'

The Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz is now out for viewers to see. The film is directed by Girish Malik and stars Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles. The movie will stream on Netflix from December 11, 2020. The trailer of the film opens with Sanjay Dutt asking to open a cricket training camp for children at the refugee camp, from the head of a terrorist group played by Rahul Dev, which forms the basis of the whole story as Dutt begins to train the refugee kids and tries to save them from terrorism. Read on to know more about the film and its reviews.

Torbaaz review

The Netflix film is out now and has already garnered attention because of its different and intriguing storyline. Torbaaz is Sanjay Dutt's digital debut. Even though the film started streaming today, it has already had some positive reviews and reactions from fans and cinema enthusiasts. While a Twitter user called the film a story of hope and how sports always brings people together, a Sanjay Dutt fan tweeted that Baba never fails to impress. You can see the tweets here.

Torbaaz is the story of one man who rises above the personal tragedy of losing his family members and decides to transform the lives of refugee camp kids who are on the path of destruction and terrorism, through cricket. There are many videos out of Youtube which talk about Torbaaz reviews and if the film lives up to the expectation of the audiences or not. One Youtuber, while talking about the movie, said that it has drama, action, and cricket in equal proportions which makes it a must-watch, and even praised Sanjay Dutt for his brilliant acting skills and performance in the movie. You can see the video here.

Another Youtuber, in his Torbaaz review, spoke about how the film maintains both good and evil in equal proportions and the way in which the audience will connect to Sanjay Dutt's character Nasir as well as the refugee kids. Talking about performances, he said that Dutt and Rahul Dev are exceptional and even the kids play their characters convincingly. The Youtuber stated that he liked the film's cinematography the most, along with its stunning visuals as well as locations and the only negative aspect of the film is its predictability and length. You can see the review here.

Torbaaz plot revolves around an ex-Army doctor named Nasir, played by Dutt who seeks to bring children joy through cricket and soon realizes that the stakes go beyond the sport. The film also focuses on child suicide bombers in Afghanistan, who have been trained to believe that killing the enemy is a virtue and glory in the afterlife. Torbaaz was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release, which couldn't happen owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, after which the makers confirmed its distribution contract with Netflix.

