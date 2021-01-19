Nora Fatehi Shows Off A Culinary Skill, Leaves Chef Speechless

Garmi fame Nora Fatehi took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a reel created by her fan in which she has flaunted some of her culinary skills. Nora left the chef shocked with her stunt at a restaurant in Dubai. The actor found the video quite hilarious and went on to pen a funny note. After seeing this post, fans are sure to be left in splits.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora Fatehi shared a hilarious video where she can be seen doing some cooking stunts leaving the chef speechless. In the video, Nora can be seen flipping a vessel full food. The actor also aces the flip as she does not any food. However, this stunt has left the chef stunned as Nora did it without any help. As shown in the video, the chef was so nervous and scared thinking that she would drop the entire vessel down which she didn’t. Towards the end, the chef was so impressed by her that he took off his apron and put it on her.

Along with sharing the post, Nora went on to add many laughing emojis. She also added a “LOL” sticker. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this post, the actor has been sharing pictures, videos, stories and much more giving fans a glimpse of her vacation in Dubai. In the earlier picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose where she looks truly glamorous. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a Louis Vuitton printed sweatshirt along with a pair of denim. She completed her look with a brown trench coat, black belt, a handbag and black heels. She also opted for a one-sided wavy hairdo, well-done brows, blush pink highlighter and pink lips. Along with the post she also wrote, “Tu peux chercher...elles n'ont pas my level yeah!”. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's Instagram post below.

As soon as Nora shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things sweet. The post went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users could not stop going gaga over the actor’s outfit, while some praised the actor for her looks. Take a look at a few comments below.

