Nora Fatehi Wonders If She Can Stab Someone With Her 'Garmi' Stilletos, Watch Video

Nora Fatehi is heating up the environment with her new song The Garmi Song from the movie Street dancer 3D. The actor is featured in the song alongside Varun Dhawan. The Garmi Song has been widely loved by fans and also broke many records in just 24 hours of its release.

Be it Saki Saki or Dilbar, Nora's recent songs broke records on YouTube with more than 30 million views on the song within 24 hours of its release.

Recently, Nora Fatehi posted a video on her Instagram handle which is a BTS video from the sets of the song The Garmi Song. The actor talks about dancing in heels and stabbing someone with her stilettos.

Nora Fatehi's stab-worthy stilettos

In the video, Nora Fatehi is seen in her The Garmi Song costume on the sets. The video maker starts the video saying that he has something insane to show to her fans and takes the camera to Nora where she is standing facing her back towards the camera.

The actor turns and the video maker in shock exclaims that she is dancing on the song in stilettos. Nora says that she knows it's insane but she wanted to do it and that she had made a decision to dance on The Garmi song in stilettos.

The video maker further mentions that the choreography is not easy and has complicated steps. Nora Fatehi shows an agreement to the fact and grooves to two steps of the song explaining how complicated it is to do these steps in stilettos.

Nora further explains her struggle in the video. She mentions that she may look cute in the video but by the time she reached home, her feet pained a lot. The videomaker while focusing on her stilettos explains that it is difficult to even walk in this kind of footwear.

The actor explains that she has a balance problem and calls herself clumsy. Furthermore, jokingly, she questions the videomaker if her stiletto heel looks like she can stab someone. The videomaker leaves while saying that it’s time to leave.

She captioned the video with a quirky caption that reads, "breaking it down in stilettos".

Image Courtesy: Nora Fatehi Instagram

