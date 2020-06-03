Nora Fatehi's 'O Saki Saki' And Other Songs That Are Ideal For Rain Dance Party

Nora Fatehi has appeared in a wide range of movies from different languages. From making an appearance in the popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa to acing her belly dancing skills in songs like Dilbar, she has got it covered all. With the monsoon approaching, here are Nora Fatehi's songs, including O Saki Saki, that are perfect to dance in the rain:

Nora Fatehi's special rain songs

O Saki Saki

O Saki Saki is considered to be a party anthem for people who love ace belly dancing. Nora Fatehi stole the hearts of the viewers with her fusion dance that consisted of some bold moves. Sung by Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar, the lyrics of the song are penned by Tanishk Bagchi. Nora Fatehi's moves in the music video are something to take a cue from for dancing in the rain.

Dilbar

Nora Fatehi's belly dancing moves in the popular Dilbar song had garnered widespread appreciation. Prominent playback singers Neha Kakkar, Ikka, and Dhvani Bhanushali collaborated to sing the song and the energetic lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Ikka. The music composed by Tanish Bagchi features Nora Fatehi's scintillating performance in a shimmery dress. The music video featuring Nora Fatehi garnered over 336 million views on YouTube and the lyrical version on YouTube gained over a whopping 768 million views. Check out the song featuring Nora Fatehi that is perfect to dance in the rain.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagi

This was one of the most popular songs from the Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavan. Nora Fatehi sets the dance floor on fire with her epic moves in a white dress. Ek Toh Kum Zindagi featuring Nora Fatehi is a reprised version of Ek Toh Kum Zindagani that stars Rekha, from the flick titled Janbaaz, released in 1986. The song featuring Nora Fatehi is sung by Neha Kakkar and the dance is choreographed by Adil Shaikh. Check out the song that is ideal to dance in rain:

Kamariya

From the movie Stree, this new title track features Nora Fatehi in a very unique avatar. Fatehi can be seen ruling the dance floor in a desi avatar as she can be seen dancing with Rajkummar and others. The catchy and energetic number that is ideal to dance in the rain is composed by Sachin-Jigar and the song is sung by Aastha Gill, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Divya Kumar. It shows Fatehi in a quirky attire as she can be seen sporting lehenga-choli and denim jacket and teaming it with white sneakers. The kook step performed by Nora Fatehi became widely popular.

