When Nora Fatehi Supported Fans Who Danced To Her 'O Saki Saki' Song

Nora Fatehi has appeared in movies of different languages, apart from Hindi films. Nora Fatehi had made her appearance in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and is widely known for her belly dancing abilities. With all that said now, here are some of the most memorable instances when Nora Fatehi supported her fans who danced to her O Saki Saki song on her Instagram:

Times Nora Fatehi supported her fans who danced to 'O Saki Saki'

Nora Fatehi impressed the viewers with her stunning belly dancing skills in O Saki Saki from Batla House. Sung by Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Many fans of Nora Fatehi have been dancing to the song showcasing their brilliant moves. Nora supported one of her fans, Roza Rana, who has performed in several dance-based shows like Boogie Woogie. Nora appreciated her own version of the dance style combined by mixing contemporary, freestyle and Afro. Check out the post:

Fans of Nora Fatehi have been dancing to her O Saki Saki in various styles. She appreciated Patrox for his robotic style of dancing to the song and Fatehi revealed that he was the first one to dance before the song got released. Fans found the robotic style of dancing to the song to be unique and something very different. Nora Fatehi expressed her feelings for the dance skills showcased by Patrox in the video. Have a look at the post shared by Dilbar dancer.

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram page to share the video shared by Ikigai Chi' Kaima of her dance performance to O Saki Saki song all the way from London. Fatehi even shared videos of a group of girls and guys dancing to the popular songs. Nora has been showing encouragement and appreciation towards all her fans for their epic performances. Have a look at the post shared by Nora Fatehi on her Instagram:

Here is yet another video shared by Nora Fatehi on her Instagram. She shared a video of a young girl dancing to O Saki Saki song and appreciated her talent and skills. Nora even shared a video of Sonali Bhadauria, a popular choreographer and YouTuber, showcasing her skills through the O Saki Saki song. Fans have been enjoying watching the dance videos shared by her fans.

