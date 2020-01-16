Priyanka Chopra And Nora Fatehi's Fashion Face-off: Who Wore The Blue Co-ord Set Better?

Co-ords are the latest fashion trend which requires one to wear similar shade outfit from head to toe. Of late, Bollywood actors are going all crazy behind the latest fashion trend. Bollywood divas are nowhere behind in following this fashion trend either. Recently, two fashion icons of Bollywood, Nora Fatehi and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were seen sporting a similar blue co-ord set. Let's take a look at the two Bollywood divas similar blue co-ord set looks and find out who wore the blue look better.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra is well-known among her fans for her unique sense of style and fashion. From casual looks to red carpet events the actor slays in all the looks with elegance and style. This time the Desi girl gave Boss Lady vibes in the blue pantsuit look. Priyanka was seen sporting a bright blue blazer paired with similar colour formal pants and a white round neck T-shirt beneath it. She went for white sports shoes to complete her look. She opted for black cat-eye shades and kept her hair open. She just went for simple nude lips that complimented her whole attire perfectly.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora Flaunt The Latest Co-ords Trend

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Or Kareena Kapoor - Who Slayed The Customized Outfit Better?

Also Read | From Priyanka Chopra's Alex To Kunal Nayyar's Raj; Best Characters Of Indian Descent

Nora Fatehi:

Nora Fatehi is making headlines for her amazing dance skills and fashion choices. The actor will be soon seen in Remo D'Souza' dance-based movie Street Dancer 3D. For her song release event, Nora was seen sporting a trendy blue co-ord set. She opted for a long blue blazer jacket with white crop top inside it paired with blue loose pants. She opted for white pointed stilettoes to complete her look. She went for a messy top-knot bun with minimal makeup look. She opted for golden hoops and a golden layered neck chain that complimented her ensemble just right.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi In Blue Co-ords And White Stilettos Will Make You Feel The 'Garmi', See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.