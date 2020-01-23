Nora Fatehi's Stunning White Outfits Will Leave You In Complete Awe

Nora Fatehi is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. She has managed to wow her fans in a short span of time. After displaying some great moves in songs like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, she has taken over the internet with her distinctive dancing style. Nora Fatehi is currently busy with her upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D alongside actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from being a dancer, Fatehi is also a model and singer. Listed below are some of Nora Fatehi's photos where she appears in stunning white outfits that will leave you in complete awe.

Nora Fatehi's Instagram: Best white outfits

