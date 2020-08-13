'Love Can Last A Moment But...': Nora Fatehi Drops Teaser Of 'Pachtaoge' Female Version

After the smashing success of the Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal starrer Pachtaoge last year, T-series is soon to release the female version of the song. The female version which will portray Nora Fatehi an angelic beauty, kept the fans on toes as the makers unveiled the teaser of the upcoming song. In the teaser, the song which is made as per the international music video standard, depicts several emotional struggle, the purity, the toxicity of heartbreak, and liberation through the choreography.

Nora Fatehi shares teaser of Pachtaoge female version

Dressed in long white robes with those malicious looks, Nora is stealing the hearts of her fans with her amazing looks and flawless beauty. While captioning the clip on Instagram, the actress wrote that love can last a moment, but hurt can last a lifetime. Much to the surprise of her fans, the song will release on August 14.

Read: Nora Fatehi's Female Version Of 'Pachtaoge' To Release On August 14

Read: Nora Fatehi Shares Important Message For People In Lebanon After Beirut Explosion

Several fans of the actress quickly congratulated Nora for the teaser while the other who was in awe of her beauty in the clip praised her for the same. One of the users called the teaser as “beautiful and breathtaking,” while the second excited user commented “waiting eagerly. A third user wrote that he has been watching the teaser on loop as he just cannot get over of her looks in the video. A fourth user also expressed his eagerness to watch the entire song and wrote that going by the teaser, he is sure that the song will be an “epic” one.

Nora who is quite elated to be a part of the second version of the song said in a press statement that she is happy to express herself and the emotions of love through her dance. “My brand as “Nora Fatehi”, whether it’s a song in a movie, a music video in India, or my independent international projects, is all about keeping it fresh and being experimental with an international touch. And that's what has made me who I am today and that's what my fans expect from me now. The acting and dancing in this video are different - it’s all in the eyes, very composed and internal. The form of dance which I have attempted for the first time is contemporary abstract body movements, to tell the story of emotional struggle and the subsequent breakthrough of self-love,” said the Street Dancer 3D actress.

Read: Nora Fatehi's Latest Post Grabs Eyeballs; Fans Say Her Look Is 'simple Yet Stunning'

Read: Nora Fatehi Says She ‘can’t Wait’ To Start Her Own Family And Have ‘beautiful Kids’

(Image credit: Nora Fatehi/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.