Nora Fatehi Says She ‘can’t Wait’ To Start Her Own Family And Have ‘beautiful Kids’

In a recent interview with a media portal, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi said that she couldn’t wait to start her own family. She also said that she wanted to have her own ‘beautiful kids’. Further, Nora Fatehi also spoke about the lessons that she had learnt during the Covid-19 lockdown.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi's Best Friend's Father Succumbs To COVID-19, Actor Recalls Experience

Nora said that she had learnt several lessons during the Covid-19 lockdown. The actress said that she had learnt not to take her family, health, and loved ones for granted. Speaking about her school days, Nora Fatehi said that the Covid-19 lockdown reminded her of several things that she had learnt in school.

Some of these lessons included the global, political and economic systems as well as the Global Agenda. Fatehi said that all these things were unfolding themselves during the Covid-19 lockdown. Talking about global leaders, Fatehi said that several strong political leaders have warned the world of future happenings. However, she felt that people had dismissed these leaders and also laughed at them in the past.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Goes Gaga Over A Marriage Proposal From Her Little Fan; Watch

Speaking about a recent experience, Nora Fatehi said that her best friend’s father had passed away due to Covid-19 virus. Nora said that it was extremely difficult for her to see her friend in such a condition. She also felt that the news was ‘heart-breaking’ since her best friend’s father passed away on the occasion of Eid. The actress said that she did not celebrate Eid since it was an emotional moment for everyone. She also felt that it was ‘scary’ to lose a parent.

Nora Fatehi said that it was emotionally exhausting to see a friend struggle through such an experience. Nora added that she expressed her gratitude towards God every day. She thanked God for her health and her family’s well-being.

ALSO READ: When Nora Fatehi Had To Practice More To 'clean Kicks' After First Rehearsal Of Saki Saki

Nora Fatehi’s family

Fatehi is from an Islamic Arabic Moroccan family. However, Nora Fatehi’s family also has its roots in India. Nora’s mother is reportedly a third-generation Indian. Nora Fatehi’s family members include her parents and younger brother, Omar. As of late, there is no information about Nora Fatehi’s boyfriend. However, at one point in time, she had reportedly dated the Pink actor, Angad Bedi.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi To Try Her Hand At Acting, Utilising Time In Lockdown To Get Better At It?

Nora Fatehi’s movies

Nora Fatehi made her debut in Bollywood with the 2014 animal horror film, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Recently she starred in Remo D’Souza’s dance drama, Street Dancer. Fatehi has also performed several dance numbers in Bollywood films like Stree and Rocky Handsome. As per reports, the actress will soon star alongside Ajay Devgn in the war action film, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Promo Image Source: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.