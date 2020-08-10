Nora Fatehi's Female Version Of 'Pachtaoge' To Release On August 14

After the smashing success of Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal starrer soulful track Pachtaoge last year, T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar decided to come up with a female version of the same song, that is soon to hit the digital platform. This time, the female version of the song will only feature Nora Fatehi. Giving it a touch like the original, the female version has is choreographed and shot just like an international music video. From the setting to the picturization, the graphics to the looks, everything is metaphorical yet modern and classy.

Female version of Pachtaoge to be out soon

Nora who is quite elated to be a part of the second version of the song said in a press statement that she is happy to express herself and the emotions of love through her dance. “My brand as “Nora Fatehi”, whether it’s a song in a movie, a music video in India, or my independent international projects, is all about keeping it fresh and being experimental with an international touch. And that's what has made me who I am today and that's what my fans expect from me now. The acting and dancing in this video are different - it’s all in the eyes, very composed and internal. The form of dance which I have attempted for the first time is contemporary abstract body movements, to tell the story of emotional struggle and the subsequent breakthrough of self-love,” said the Street Dancer 3D actress.

The video of the song has been shot creatively keeping several aspects of the emotional struggle in mind including the purity, the toxicity of heartbreak, and liberation - through choreography, expressions, and body language. Nora can be seen sporting at least two different looks in the video. Talking about her looks in the female version and drawing a comparison from the first version of the son, the actress asserted that "The looks are very important to the interpretation of the emotions and the journey of heartbreak and deception. Every small detail of the looks in the video helps you symbolically understand this journey. Every second of the music video is open to personal emotional interpretation.”

With her groovy body and contemporary moves, Nora is set to take her fans through the myriad emotions solely with her facial expressions, body language. The female version of the song Pachtaoge is crooned by Asees Kaur and choreographed and directed by Rajit De. The female version will be out on 14th August on T-Series' YouTube channel.

