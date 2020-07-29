Nora Fatehi's Latest Post Grabs Eyeballs; Fans Say Her Look Is 'simple Yet Stunning'

Nora Fatehi’s recent post on Instagram has taken social media by storm. The actor, dancer and model posted a picture of herself in Indian attire, which has been grabbing eyeballs. As soon as fans saw the post, they deemed it as a simple yet stunning picture.

Nora Fatehi posts a simple picture of herself on Instagram

Nora Fatehi’s recent post is different from her usual quirky posts. She is often seen treating her fans with dancing videos, photoshoots and quirky posts of herself. However, this time she surprised her fans with a picture that fans thought was simple yet stunning.

She was seen donning a mustard coloured kurta which she paired up with a grey salwar. The actor tied her hair in a fishtail braid. Check out the picture below.

Fans say "Nora's look is simple yet stunning"

Fans inundated the posts with their comments. A fan pointed out that Nora’s look was simple but breathtaking and stunning. Another fan wrote that Nora’s look was simple yet beautiful. Check out the fan comments below.

How is Nora Fatehi spending her time in lockdown?

In an interview with a leading media portal, Nora was asked about how she is spending her time in lockdown and the lessons that she has learned. Nora Fatehi told the portal that during this time, she came to appreciate things a lot more than she used to before. She further revealed that during the lockdown, one of the things that she has learned is to not to take health, family and loved ones for granted. She also mentioned to the portal that she can’t wait to start her family one day and have kids. Nora Fatehi is grateful that she has had the opportunity to receive education and the ability to think critically. She also emphasized the need for critical thinking during the current time. She also shared that everyone must read and educate themselves immediately about what is happening around them.

Nora Fatehi on the work front

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. She became a household name with Bigg Boss season 9. Nora Fatehi was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D which was made by Remo D'sSouza. The dance film also featured Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. She will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie will be releasing on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar.

