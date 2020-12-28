Varun Dhawan Shakes A Leg With Choreographer Suresh And It Is A Delight For Fans; Watch

Varun Dhawan has established an image of himself as a dancer has not only worked in dance films such as ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, but also has given a number of strong dance numbers in his several movies. Just like the actor never shies away from shaking a leg in his public appearances, he has also shared quite a few videos of him dancing. He has now posted a video on Instagram of himself dancing alongside his choreographer on a hit remake song in Coolie No 1; have a look at it.

Varun Dhawan shares video of Coolie No 1 dance rehearsal

Varun has been recently battling coronavirus after having tested positive for the same some while back. But he has not allowed the setback of his health to stop himself from sharing an insight into his talent on social media with his fans. He has shared a video of himself shaking a leg on the remake of the popular song Tujhko Mirchi Lagi Toh Main Kya Karoo alongside his choreographer Suresh Mukund. The video shows the merging of several clips of them performing to this song, as they sport different outfits in these clips.

The video showed the two of them dancing on the famous Coolie No 1 song with a mixture of Govinda’s style along with a strong pace in their dance moves. Varun wrote in the caption of the post, “Tujhko mirchi lagi toh mein kya Karoo ðŸŒ¶ ðŸŒ¶ @suresh_kingsunited #coolieno1 thank u to one and all for all the reels abs fun u guys had on all the songs enjoy”.

Suresh Mukund commented on the post as well, showing his excitement for the post showing them perform side by side. Varun’s fans and followers did not hesitate to show their excitement about his dance video as well.

The Coolie No 1 cast also has other popular faces such as Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal along with star comedians such as Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and more. The release of the film was supposed to take place earlier this year but got stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coolie No 1 has now released on December 25 on Amazon Prime.

