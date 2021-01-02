New Year 2021: Bollywood Celebrities Pen Joyous Notes To Wish Their Fans, See

The world has bid adieu to 2020 and excitedly welcomed the new year 2021 on a positive and a joyous note. Several Bollywood celebrities, too, have taken to their social media to wish their fans and followers a very happy new year 2021. From Katrina Kaif to Rajkumar Rao to Nia Sharma, they have all penned a positive and motivational note for their fans as they ring in the new year. Read ahead to know more.

Celebrities' new year wishes

Actor Katrina Kaif's Instagram saw some of the gorgeous pictures of her with her sister Isabella Kaif. She is seen heartily laughing in the pictures with Isabella. She had captioned the post saying, '365 days of happiness to everyone 😀💋#2021'.

Rajkummar Rao's Instagram also saw an adorable new year wish for his fans. He shared a picture of him and partner Patralekha enacting the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's popular dance pose. In the caption of the post, he said, 'Happy New Year everyone ❤️'.

Actor Neetu Kapoor also took to Instagram to send new year wishes to her fans. She uploaded a picture with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor. The beautiful mother-daughter duo were all smiles for the camera while Neetu Kapoor wrote in the caption, 'Happy 2021 to all 🤩 hope n pray this year is fabulous for all of us and the world 🙏🤲🏻🤞💕'.

Kajal Agarwal also shared a cute photo of her clinging to her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The couple has celebrated the new year in a picturesque hill station. In the caption of the post, she has mentioned all the things is grateful for in the year gone by.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture of her son Taimur and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya playing in the pool together. Inaaya is seen wearing a light blue swimsuit while Taimur is seen wearing a pair of yellow swim shorts. in the caption, she wrote, 'We are ready for you 2021 🎈🎈❤️❤️'.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also shared a video on Instagram. In the video, he is heard talking about the lessons 2020 has taught him. The video is a compilation of several important things in the world which need to be cared for.

Sonakshi Sinha has wished her fans and followers a very happy new year 2021 by sharing a picture of her posing with balloons. In the picture, she is seen wearing a pink dress and holding pink balloons. In the caption, she wrote, 'Happy New Year everyone! Lets be grateful to 2020 for the lessons it taught us'.

Malika Sherawat, too, has shared a happy picture of her to wish her fans and followers a happy new year. In the picture, she is seen wearing a blue halter neck dress and is seen dancing. She simply captioned the post, 'Welcome 2021 💙🎊;.

Ananya Pandey took to Instagram to share her vacation pictures and even send new year wishes to her fans. She is seen posing in a pool, donning a sunflower swimsuit. In the caption, she wrote, looking on the brighter side 🌻 #Hello2021'.

Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share a string of pictures from her new year celebration. In the picture, she is seen posing with her husband Daniel Webber and her friends. In the caption, she wrote, 'Bringing in the New Years on a quiet note but with three amazing human beings!!'

Image courtesy- @katrinekaif and @rajkummar_rao Instagram

