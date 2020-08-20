Nora Fatehi Shares BTS Video Of 'Pachtaoge 2.0' Shoot, Fans Amazed She Can Dance AND Sing

Arijit Singh's single Pachtaoge starring Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi gained much love on social media. Now, after the song has successfully completed one year, the makers have decided to release a Pachtaoge female version starring only Nora. The latter released a BTS from the shoots of the video and fans are left in awe of Nora's singing skills. Here's what this is about.

Nora Fatehi sings in BTS video of Pachtaoge female version leaving fans amazed

Nora Fatehi's BTS video starts with the dancer jokingly saying that despite staying at home for four months, her crew seems unwilling to work. She then explained her first look from the shoot and while doing so crooned a line from Madonna's Virgin. The viewers seem to be in awe of her singing skills.

Nora then explained how they have decided the look of Mother Mary for the first part of her song. Nora is dressed in a white maxi gown with asymmetrical hemline. She also had an elaborate gold headgear to complete the look. She said that to portray the innocence of the first part of the song, they chose to replicate the imagery of the holistic figure and her aura.

Nora Fatehi then also talked about the choreography of the song and hosted a little meet-and-greet with her dance crew. She also revealed that her inspiration for the dance sequence is Britney Spears and other international pop icons. Pachtaoge 2.0 is the second time that Nora is performing contemporary, the first time being on the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Ja. She shared how she was nervous about the music video shoot since she is not very skilled in this particular dance form.

Further in the video, Nora Fatehi talked about her second look which is inspired by the Black Swan. She said that keeping in mind the vibe and lyrics of the second portion of the song, they chose this look which fits the vibe perfectly. For this, Nora was dressed in a black feathery outfit complete with an elaborate black brown and dark, bold makeup.

Watch Nora Fatehi's BTS video from Pachtaoge 2.0 shoot:

