Nora Fatehi Calls Herself A 'cutiepie' As She Celebrates Her 28th Birthday

Nora Fatehi is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. She has managed to wow her fans with her dance moves in songs like Dilbar, and O Saki Saki. The Street Dancer 3D actor turns a year older today. Taking to social media, birthday girl Nora Fatehi has recently posted a picture wishing herself a happy birthday. Nora uploaded a picture of herself in a desi avatar and called herself a 'Cutiepie'.

Nora Fatehi's cute birthday post on Instagram for herself

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Nora Fatehi spoke about how she has no time to waste and that she is going to be loaded with work even on her birthday. Nora also said as to how it is a blessing for her to be working on her birthday and she said that her birthday resolution is to work harder and be more successful this year. Nora also spoke of how her previous birthdays have been and she recalled a time when her mother brought her a cake and she would celebrate it with her friends.

Recalling her sixth birthday, Nora revealed how her mom dressed her up in a sparkly outfit and got a cake to her class. It was indeed a very special moment for her. Nora Fatehi also took to Instagram to share stories of her working birthday this year. Nora Fatehi will next be seen in the anticipated film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Nora also shared a comical video of receiving an award with Remo D'Souza recently that sure left fans laughing out loud.

