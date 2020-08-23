This Day That Year: Vicky Kaushal & Nora Fatehi's Romantic Music Video Pachtaoge Out

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From the release of Vicky Kaushal's Pachtaoge to Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore friendship day trailer launch, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Vicky Kaushal's Pachtaoge out

T-Series shared a romantic song featuring Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal on its official YouTube channel on this day. Pachtaoge is a part of Jani Way album and Bollywood singer Arijit Singh lent his voice for the track. Within hours of its launch, Vicky Kaushal’s song went viral on the internet and fans could not get over the duo’s stunning chemistry. The day before, Vicky Kaushal also shared the teaser of the song via Instagram account. It shows the story of love and heartbreak. Check out Vicky Kaushal’s Pachtaoge music video:

Chhichhore's second fun-filled trailer releases

After releasing a fun-filled trailer of Chhichhore on Friendship Day, the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s movie dropped another trailer on this day in 2019. The video showcases everything related to friendship. The trailer featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Naveen Polishetty, and Varun Sharma, among others, highlights the madness that friends experience during their hostel days. From ragging to partying and romancing, Shraddha Kapoor’s movie trailer shows everything that comes with college life. Check out the trailer of this Nitesh Tiwari-directorial:

Ranveer Singh comments on Deepika Padukone's photo

Ranveer Singh does not shy away from appreciating Deepika Padukone. On this day, the latter shared a pretty close-up photo on Instagram. The actor is giving a candid pose for the capture. Padukone is visible glancing downwards with a charming smile. Sometime after she posted the photo, Ranveer Singh took to the comments section and wrote ‘melting’ on the post. Check out the picture in which Deepika Padukone sends Ranveer Singh into a meltdown.

Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Also read: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's 'Jee Le' From 'U Me Aur Hum': Making Of The Song

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan And Shatrughan Sinha's 'Kaala Patthar' Movie Trivia

Alia Bhatt flaunts number 8 in a photo

Alia Bhatt posted a photo on her official Instagram account. It features the star in a blue t-shirt with number 8 written over it. In the caption accompanying her post, Alia Bhatt penned, “To infinity and beyond”. The star’s picture looks sassy, and it shows Ranbir Kapoor's favourite jersey number. He is often seen flaunting the number 8 many times during a game or at various press conferences. Check out the photo of Alia Bhatt on social media:

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Inspired By Hrithik's 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' To Pursue Acting

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.