Nora Fatehi And Varun Dhawan Tease Fans With A Glimpse Of 'Lagdi Lahore Di'

The much-awaited film Street Dancer 3D is all set to release soon. The film has a stellar ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, who are known to deliver amazing performances. Recently, the lead actor of the film, Varun Dhawan made an announcement of an upcoming track, Lagdi Lahore Di from the upcoming film.

Seems like Varun Dhawan is set to bring out the desi in you as he shares the teaser of the song, Lagdi Lahore Di. The full song from Street Dancer 3D is all set to release tomorrow. The is a remake of the same name by Guru Randhawa.

Before teasing fans with the song, Varun Dhawan is seen flirting with co-star Sharddha Kapoor in a video. They look very cute as shown in the video. Check out the teaser of Lagdi Lahore Di from Street Dancer 3D.

On the other hand, Nora Fatehi also shares the teaser of Lagdi Lahore Di. In the still of the teaser, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi can be seen sharing a close connection with each other on the runway. Behind them is an aircraft which seems like it’s ready to take off.

With both the videos Varun can be seen romancing with two different women. Seems like there is going to be a twist in the storyline of the film. Check out Nora Fatehi Instagram video.

Street Dancer 3D goes on floors on January 24, 2020 and fans are waiting for its release.

Varun, in an interview with an entertainment portal, revealed that he would want to inspire artists all around India with the film. He also said that the entire cast and crew of the film have put in tremendous efforts to showcase the dance performances on the screen. The movie is helmed by Remo D’Souza and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishna Kumar.

Image courtesy: Nora Fatehi Instagram

