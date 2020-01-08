Nora Fatehi's Photos In A Never Seen Before Desi Avatar, Take A Look!

Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi is often seen shaking a leg to Bollywood dance numbers. She recently featured in an album song Pachtaoge opposite Vicky Kaushal and will be seen in the upcoming movie Street Dancer.

Her new song Garmi has already crossed over 30 million views on YouTube, and fans cannot contain their excitement over the movie's release. However, it's not always Nora Fatehi is seen in baggy dancer's outfit, there are times when she shares pictures of her in a desi avatar and we totally love it! Take a look at the pictures below:

Nora Fatehi in desi outfits, see pictures

Although not yet seen in a desi outfit on the silver screen, the dancing queen quite literally knows how to slay in a desi outfit at promotional events or award shows. She shares pictures of her outfits on her Instagram account that her fans love. The dancer will be seen in Street Dancer and Bhuj: the Pride of India in 2020.

