Nora Fatehi's New Song 'Chhor Denge' And Other Music Videos That Topped Charts This Week

Nora Fatehi’s new song has created quite a buzz among the people after its release on February 4, 2021. Other songs to make it to the top of the list of the latest music releases were Cardi B’s Up, Diljith Dosanjh’s RiRi, the acoustic version of Tiger Shroff’s Cassanova to name a few. These songs quickly rose to the top of Youtube’s trending list. Know more about these songs here.

Chhore Denge

Nora Fatehi’s new song Chhore Denge broke the internet and rose to the top of the charts quickly. The song is still number 1 on the trending list two days later. The track was sung by Parampara Tandon and has been produced under the T-series banner. Alongside Nora Fatehi, the song also has Ehan Bhat.

The song spans the relationship of two individuals who seem to have met for the first time. They come closer and closer to each other till the climax of the song where Nora Fatehi is seen beckoning Bhat into a room but with handcuffs in her hand. Here is where the song takes an unexpected turn. Fatehi shows Bhat two lighters in her hand which takes the audience to a flashback.

There it is shown that this particular man had handcuffed and burned a girl earlier in the company of another. Nora Fatehi is the girl who had been duped and burned and she has returned after plastic surgery for revenge. The song ends with Fatehi setting Bhat on fire.

Casanova

Tiger Shroff’s Casanova was launched on February 2, 2021. The official music video of the same was released earlier in January. It is a simple video of Shroff and the female singer Raveena Mehta as the two share a crackling chemistry. The song is about a girl who likes a boy but keeps her distance from him because of his reputation as a casanova. The boy accepts that he has been a casanova but that he has changed after seeing her and now has eyes only for one girl. It is an Indian song in English.

RiRi

Diljith Dosanjh’s song RiRi premiered on February 4, 2021. It is a short song spanning only two minutes and a few seconds. The song does not have any accompanying video. The lyricist of the song is Raj Ranjodh and the music is by Intense, with language of the song being Punjabi. The translation of the song is available in the description box on Diljith Dosanjh’s official Youtube channel.

Providence

Providence by G-Eazy ft Chris Brown and Mark Morrison is produced by Black Square Productions. It released on February 5, 2021. It is about a boy asking a girl to take a chance at him and allow him to rescue her from her everyday mundane existence.

