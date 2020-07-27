Nora Fatehi's Best Friend's Father Succumbs To COVID-19, Actor Recalls Experience

During the current situation of a pandemic in India, everyone has prioritised their mental and physical well being. Several celebrities have also been urging their fans to take care of themselves and have talked about their experience of COVID-19 and the lockdown. Recently, Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi opened up about her time in lockdown. She revealed that her best friend’s father succumbed to the deadly virus. Here is what the actor had to say about it.

Nora Fatehi's best friend's father lost his life because of COVID-19

In her recent interview to a leading entertainment magazine, Nora Fatehi talked about her best friend’s father. Nora Fatehi shared that her best friend’s father passed away because of Coronavirus. She mentioned that it was extremely difficult for her to see her best friend go through such a tragic experience as her father died on Eid. Nora Fatehi said she decided not to celebrate Eid this year out of respect as it was an emotional moment for all of them. She further added that losing a parent is scary and to see her own friend struggle to get past it was a humbling and emotionally exhausting experience for her. She then thanked God for her and her family’s health and well being.

Nora Fatehi on her time lockdown

During her interview, she was also asked about her time in lockdown and the lessons that she learned. Nora Fatehi said that she had a lot of time to appreciate things during the lockdown and one of the things is not to take health, family and loved ones for granted. She also mentioned that she can’t wait to start her family one day and have kids. Nora Fatehi also feels grateful that she had the opportunity to receive education and the ability to think critically. She also emphasized the need for critical thinking during the current time. She also shared that everyone must read and educate themselves immediately about what is happening around them.

On the work front

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. She became a household name with Bigg Boss season 9. Nora Fatehi was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D. The dance film also featured Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. She will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie will be releasing on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar.

