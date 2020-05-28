Nora Fatehi's Binge-worthy Movies To Add To You Movie List; 'Roar' To 'My Birthday Song'

Nora Fatehi is one of the finest dancers in Bollywood. The model-turned-actor never fails to stun fans with her scintillating dance moves. The diva began her acting career with the 2014 movie Roar and has now become one of the most sought-after dancing sensations of the country. Apart from dancing, Nora Fatehi has been a part of several movies where she can be seen impressing the audience with her acting prowess. Here is a collection of binge-worthy movies of Nora Fatehi that one can add to their movie list.

Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans

Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans is an animal horror feature movie helmed by Kamal Sadanah. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Pandit whose photojournalist friend gets killed by a white tigress in the jungles of the Sundarbans. The movie sees his team of commandos enter the prohibited core area of the jungle to avenge the death of his friend. Nora Fatehi is essaying the role of CJ in the movie who is a part of the commando crew.

Crazy Cukkad Family

Crazy Cukkad Family is a 2015 comedy movie helmed by Ritesh Menon. Crazy Cukkad Family stars Swanand Kirkire, Shilpa Shukla, Nora Fatehi, Kushal Punjabi in pivotal roles. The plot of Crazy Cukkad Family is a roller coaster ride that begins with wealthy Mr. Beri slipping into his third Coma. Keeping the situation in mind, his four estranged sons make it back home to be with their father. Nora Fatehi plays the role of Amy who is the wife of one of Beri’s son Aman who has returned from New York.

My Birthday Song

My Birthday Song is a 2018 psychological thriller helmed and bankrolled by Samir Soni. The movie stars Sanjay Suri, Nora Fatehi and Zenia Starr in pivotal roles. The story of My Birthday Song revolves around the life of a married man and the song played on his 40th Birthday. My Birthday Song unveils how after having a wild night of impulse and passion, advertising executive Rajiv Kaul has to navigate between the fine line of life, fact, death and fiction.

Bharat

Bharat is a 2019 drama movie helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie was jointly bankrolled under the banners of Salman Khan Films and T-series. The film features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role while Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Tabu are essaying supporting roles in the film. The plot revolves around the life of a boy Bharat, who promises his father that he would keep his family together amid the India-Pakistan separation movement.

Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D is a 2020 musical dance drama movie helmed by Remo D’Souza. Produced jointly under the banners of T-series and Remo D’Souza Entertainment, the movie stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie explores a dance competition that is based on the coming-of-age story of the lives of street dancers.

