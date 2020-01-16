'Lagdi Lahore Di' Song From 'Street Dancer 3D' Out; Watch Here

Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. It is a dance film directed by Remo D’Souza. The movie has a good buzz with its cast, songs and trailer. After four chartbuster songs, Muqabala, Garmi, Illegal Weapon 2.0 and Dua Karo, a new song is out. It is Lagdi Lahore Di. Read to know more.

Lagdi Lahore Di song out

It is the fifth song from the film to be released. Lagdi Lahore Di is a recreated version of popular Punjabi track, Lahore by Guru Randhawa. The recreated version is sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar. Music is by Sachin-Jigar and Guru Randhawa. Varun Dhawan is seen grooving with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. He is also seen kissing Shraddha, which is said to be his nemesis, as per trailer. The tempo and background of the song are changed along with additional lyrics. The hook line, Lagdi Lahore Di remains the same, with a few more lines.

After the release of the song, Guru Randhawa had a special message for fans. He was seen in a video promoting the song. He mentioned that as the original was a super hit the recreation is made.

The movie was first to the third installment in ABCD franchise. However, the film was taken off the title due to Disney's exit from Indian film production with UTV Motion Pictures being shut down. As a result, it was renamed to its current title after Bhushan Kumar took over.

Set in London, the movie is about two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan, who have been competing against each other every time they meet, be it at a cafe or at an underground street battle, until they eventually realise that they stem from the same roots and have a common purpose to stand for their people from the Asian subcontinent. Followed by the backdrop of a global dance competition, the film showcases how these underdogs stand strong against all odds. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

