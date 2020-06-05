Nora Fatehi's Fans Want Director Mohit Suri To Cast Her In 'Malang 2'

Before the lockdown was imposed in the country, Bollywood saw some of the biggest releases of this year. One such film that was released before the lockdown was imposed is Malang. The movie had a stellar star cast and a gripping story.

The movie was received well by the audiences and critics alike. The romantic action thriller was helmed by Mohit Suri. Director Mohit Suri recently took to his Instagram and shared a picture giving fans a glimpse of Malang 2. However, netizens flooded the comments demanding that they want to see Nora Fatehi as a part of Malang 2 cast.

Fans want Nora Fatehi in Malang 2

Mohit Suri took to his Instagram and announced that he is working on the first draft of Malang 2. He captioned the picture with a quote of Alfred Hitchcock and wrote, "To make a great film you need 3 things : The script , the script and the script".

Netizens are curious about the Malang 2 cast and all the updates regarding the sequel. However, a lot of fans took to the comments section and asked director Mohit Suri to cast Nora Fatehi in Malang 2. The post by Mohit Suri was flooded with comments like, “We Want Nora Fatehi”.

See the comments here

The amazing actor and dancer Nora Fatehi was last seen in the dance film, Street Dancer 3D. The film featured a strong star cast of several amazing dancers and actors like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal, etc.

She will be next seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Apart from the films, Nora Fatehi has several hit dance numbers to add to her credits like Dilbar, Kamariya, O Saki Saki, Haaye Garmi, etc. It remains to be seen if Mohit Suri listens to fans plea and adds Nora Fatehi’s name in the Malang 2 cast.

About Malang

Malang is one of the most successful Indian movies of 2020. The movie had a stellar star cast which includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. Their performances were also praised by the audience. The plot of the film revolves around Advait played by Aditya Roy Kapur whose life turns upside down after meeting Sara played by Disha Patani. Years later, Advait is on a killing spree with two cops in his way.

