Nora Fatehi's Poker Face Poses You Should Not Miss; See Pics

Nora Fatehi has always tried her best to come up with new social media content for her fans. The young and talented dancer is not only good with her dance moves but is also known for her edgy fashion. Fatehi's poses and facial expressions are sharp enough to send her viewers into a frenzy. Listed below are some of Nora Fatehi's best poker face poses to take inspiration for your next photoshoots. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Dancer Nora Fatehi's poker face poses

Nora Fatehi is one of those quirky actresses who not only knows how to impress fans with her poses but also her fashion sense. Fatehi is seen donning a black and orange bandage top in one picture. In another post, we see Nora in a stylish PU leather jumpsuit.

Nora Fatehi is seen in sporty attire. She has worn sweatpants with a crop top and jacket. She completes her look with chunky trainers. In another post, we see her in an all-black suit. She adds a bowtie to her look.

