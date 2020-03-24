The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Nora Fatehi's Poker Face Poses You Should Not Miss; See Pics

Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi has taken over the social media with her pics. Here are some of her poker face poses that will give you some inspiration for your photoshoot.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi has always tried her best to come up with new social media content for her fans. The young and talented dancer is not only good with her dance moves but is also known for her edgy fashion. Fatehi's poses and facial expressions are sharp enough to send her viewers into a frenzy. Listed below are some of Nora Fatehi's best poker face poses to take inspiration for your next photoshoots. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

READ: Nora Fatehi Shares Meme About Using Hand Sanitiser Amid COVID-19; See It Here

Dancer Nora Fatehi's poker face poses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

READ: Nora Fatehi Opens Up About Her Role In 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' & Her Prep For The Film

Nora Fatehi is one of those quirky actresses who not only knows how to impress fans with her poses but also her fashion sense. Fatehi is seen donning a black and orange bandage top in one picture. In another post, we see Nora in a stylish PU leather jumpsuit.

READ: 'Its Only A Start,' Says Nora Fatehi On Reaching Her Goals & Performing Internationally

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora Fatehi is seen in sporty attire. She has worn sweatpants with a crop top and jacket. She completes her look with chunky trainers. In another post, we see her in an all-black suit. She adds a bowtie to her look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

READ: When Nora Fatehi Shone Like A Diamond In These Bling Outfits; See Pictures

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
positive
NORTH-EAST'S FIRST COVID CASE
COVID-19
COVID-19: USE OF HYDROXYCHLOQUINE
Shaheen Bagh
DELHI POLICE CLEARS SHAHEEN BAGH
COVID-19: Germany breathes easy as Chancellor Merkel tests negative for coronavirus
CHANCELLOR MERKEL TESTS NEGATIVE
Subramanian Swamy
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON COVID-19
Pakistan
PAK GOVT: CORONAVIRUS NOT DEADLY