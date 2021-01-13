Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Celebrate Their First Lohri; Check Out Pics

Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share pictures with her husband Rohanpreet Singh to wish everyone on the occasion of Lohri. In the pictures, Neha Kakkar is seen standing alongside Rohanpreet Singh. In one of the pictures, Rohanpreet Singh is seen romantically staring at Neha Kakkar while she flashes a wide smile for the picture.

The singer donned a green embroidered kurta complimented with layered frill sleeves. She paired it with pink bottoms to complete her look. On the other hand, Rohanpreet opted for an all-black tuxedo with floral print over it. In the caption, Neha Kakkar sent in Lohri 2021 wishes to her fans and also mentioned that it is NehuPreet’s first Lohri. She also informed that these pictures are taken at their friend’s wedding. Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s photos with Rohanpreet Singh on Lohri.

Fans in a huge number complimented Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's pictures. Neha Kakkar's husband also took to the comment section to pen a heartfelt Lohri wish for his wife. He wrote, "Happy First Beautiful Lohri to My Most Beautiful Babuuu. Nehu ji I Love Youuu A Lot!!". Several celebrities like Rajat Nagpal, Tony Kakkar, Anshul Garg, Archana Pania and Himani Kapoor sent in Lohri 2021 wishes to the couple.

Neha Kakkar's 'morning view'

Neha Kakkar's wedding with Rohanpreet left their fans delighted. As they both begin their new journey together, they didn't miss out on sharing some of the cutest moments of their lives on social media. Earlier, Neha Kakkar shared a romantic clip of themselves and left all her fans in awe of their fascinating romance and love for each other.

In the video, the singer's husband Rohanpreet Singh can be seen singing for her in the most romantic way. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh can be seen adorably holding hands in the entire video and in the end, he kisses her hands. In the caption, Neha Kakkar addressed Rohanpreet Singh as her view, her morning, her night and the sound that she lives with. She added how amazing the song was and even added the singer who sung this beautiful song.

