Neha Kakkar Calls Rohanpreet Her 'morning And Night' As He Dedicates A Song To Her

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently got married and all their fans were delighted to see them together. As they both begin their new journey together, they didn't miss out on sharing some of the cutest moments of their lives on social media. Neha Kakkar recently shared a romantic clip of themselves and left all her fans in awe of their fascinating romance and love for each other. Let’s take a look at Neha Kakkar’s videos and see how they illustrate her amazing chemistry with husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Singer Neha Kakkar recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely video in which her husband Rohanpreet Singh can be seen singing for her in the most romantic way. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh can be seen adorably holding hands in the entire video and in the end, he kisses her hands.

In the caption, Neha Kakkar addressed Rohanpreet Singh as her view, her morning, her night and the sound that she lives with. She added how amazing the song was and even added the singer who sung this beautiful song.

The moment Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s video was posted on Instagram, all their fans took to the comments section and showered their video with tons of hearts and flying kiss emojis. Many of them even complimented how lovely they both looked as a couple. Have a look at how the fans showered love on Neha Kakkar’s videos on Instagram.

Neha Kakkar's videos

As Neha Kakkar’s songs and videos are loved by the fans, she added yet another video of her on Instagram in which she can be seen dancing to the tunes of a popular song by Tony Kakkar called Naach Meri Laila. She is later accompanied by Rohanpreet in the video and they both dance to the song together. Many of the artists reacted to her video and mentioned how adorable they looked dancing together.

Also Read Neha Kakkar Posts Favourite Look From 'Khyal Rakhya Kar', Rohanpreet Calls Her 'gorgeous'

Also Read Neha Kakkar's Living Room Vs Kitchen Photo Makes Rohanpreet Go, 'sari Umar Hi Dekhta Rahu'

Neha Kakkar’s songs

Some of Neha Kakkar’s songs that received appreciation from the audience include Second Hand Jawani, Dhating Nach, London Thumakda, Aao Raja, Tukur Tukur, Kar Gayi Chull, Badri Ki Dulhania, Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Chhote Chhote Peg, Morni Banke, Mera Wala Dance, Dil Ki Karaar Aaya, Nehu da Vyah and many others.

Also Read Neha Kakkar's Husband Rohanpreet Singh 'makes Her Cry' On Indian Idol 12

Also Read Neha Kakkar Wins YouTube Diamond Award, Becomes The First Indian Singer To Do So

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.