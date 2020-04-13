Varun Dhawan Leaves A Cryptic Comment On 'Street Dancer 3D' Co-star Nora Fatehi's Pic

During the current Coronavirus lockdown, many celebrities are urging their fans to stay home. Several celebrities are also indulging in fun sessions with their fans like question-answer sessions, Instagram lives, etc. Recently, actor and dancer, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself. She asked her fans to caption the image. However, she was in for a big surprise when Varun Dhawan dropped a comment on the picture.

In the picture, Nora Fatehi can be seen wearing a monochrome outfit with ruffle details. The printed off-shoulder outfit was accessorised with a wristwatch. As Nora Fatehi asked her fans to caption the post, Varun Dhawan commented by saying, “When will the spot boy bring me my food I ordered”.

See the post here

Varun Dhawan’s comment received a lot of reactions and replies from the fans of both the actors. Varun posted this witty caption to reveal the on-set drama of Nora Fatehi. Nora Fatehi also replied on Varun Dhawan’s comment. She said that “@varundvn LOL ... what about the coke i asked for! They only had diet coke..”. Fans loved this fun banter between the Street Dancer 3D stars.

See Varun Dhawan's comment here

Nora Fatehi's reply

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi were last seen in the dance film Street Dancer 3D. The film was directed by Remo D’Souza. Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan shared the screen with talented actor dancers like Prabhudeva and Shraddha Kapoor among others. Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

