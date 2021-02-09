Nora Fatehi's Sassy Strut In Roberto Cavalli Outfit Has Fans Swooning Over Her Style

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi posted two pictures from a shoot in a Roberto Cavalli outfit. Fans swooned over her style as she walked in a sassy strut towards the camera. She was seen wearing a Roberto Cavalli outfit with a bold animal print and a chunky belt, paired with thick gold hoop earrings. Read along to take a look at her pictures below.

Fans filled her comment section with fire and heart emojis signifying that Fatehi looked hot. She was also called gorgeous and lovely by her fans. The post has already received over 600k likes. Check out some of the comments below:



Nora Fatehi's Style

Recently, Nora posted a video of a "behind the scenes" photoshoot of herself draped in a bright red saree. She donned a simple makeup look with a bright red lip and a clean hairstyle with her hair curled at the ends. She was also wearing a pair of pearl earrings to finish off the look.

She can also be seen in a completely different avatar for Chhorr Denge's video. In the video, she is wearing a gorgeous ethnic skirt with a black and white pattern and a long-sleeved top. She styled the look with traditional silver junk jewellery.

Nora Fatehi's latest video

Nora recently performed in a music video for Parampara Tandon's song Chhorr Denge with actor Ehan Bhat. The music video received an overwhelming response as it has crossed over 25 million views in a single day. Nora took to her Instagram handle to thank fans for the positive response.

Nora Fatehi's songs

Nora is known not only for her acting, but her killer dance moves as well. She has collaborated several times with social media mogul Awez Darbar, on his YouTube channel for many dance cover videos, a recent one being Naach Meri Rani.

She has her own YouTube channel where she already has more than 2 million subscribers. The most recent video on her channel is a dance cover of the song BODY with dancer Rajit Dev. Nora has also collaborated with Tanzanian musician Rayvanny for the song Pepeta.

Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Nora enjoys a fan following of over 22 million followers on her Instagram handle. A few weeks back she celebrated reaching 20 million Instagram followers with fans on her YouTube account. She sat on a camel with gold and silver balloons in her hand that read, 20M.

